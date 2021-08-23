Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CFO Mark S. Colby Sells 1,512 Shares

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $211,800.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark S. Colby also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

On Wednesday, July 28th, Mark S. Colby sold 9,800 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $1,279,194.00.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.04. 110,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,721. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $174.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 379.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.78.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. Analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 12.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 470,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,439,000 after acquiring an additional 17,571 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 61.4% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after acquiring an additional 47,577 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 98.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 23,856 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth about $1,666,000. 45.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GSHD. TheStreet raised Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.33.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.