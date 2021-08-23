Graphlinq Protocol Trading 16.9% Higher This Week (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded up 20.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.41 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00057880 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00015681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00051345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $410.41 or 0.00829117 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002087 BTC.

About Graphlinq Protocol

GLQ is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

