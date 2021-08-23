Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)’s stock price was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.07 and last traded at $24.15. Approximately 2,854 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 757,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.13.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GRBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Green Brick Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Green Brick Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.
The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
In related news, Director Kathleen Olsen acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $247,059.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,390,000 after buying an additional 821,247 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,900,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,220,000 after purchasing an additional 18,348 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,640,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,899 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,718,000 after purchasing an additional 552,938 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $32,161,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.
About Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK)
Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.
