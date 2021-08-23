Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greencore Group plc is a manufacturer of convenience foods. Its operating segment consists of Convenience Foods, and Ingredients and Property. Convenience Foods segment is engaged in production and sale of convenience foods. Ingredients and Property segment is engaged in distribution of edible oils and molasses, and the management of the Company’s surplus property assets. The company operates primarily in the UK and US. Greencore Group plc is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GNCGY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Greencore Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Greencore Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.00.

OTCMKTS GNCGY opened at $7.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.11. Greencore Group has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $9.23. The stock has a market cap of $939.89 million, a PE ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group Plc engages in the manufacture and supply of convenience foods. The company also involves in the Irish Ingredient trading businesses. Its products include sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts.

