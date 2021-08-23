Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.48. 734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.48. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $60.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 162.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the second quarter worth about $206,000. 10.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

