GWM Advisors LLC Buys 14,235 Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,235 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Senseonics during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Senseonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy T. Goodnow sold 380,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $1,370,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,211,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,761,709.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mukul Jain sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $218,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,020,557 shares in the company, valued at $8,809,628.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 841,297 shares of company stock worth $2,629,947. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SENS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.30.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SENS opened at $3.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.50. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $5.56.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

