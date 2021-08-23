GWM Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 17,436 Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 4.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 117.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 39,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 18.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLM opened at $12.42 on Monday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $13.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1602 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

