GWM Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Bunge during the first quarter worth $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,719.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $13,859,076.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG stock opened at $73.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $92.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

