GWM Advisors LLC Sells 22,364 Shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,461 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,364 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.51% of Bridgeline Digital worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgeline Digital in the first quarter worth $120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Bridgeline Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

BLIN opened at $4.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $36.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.16.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 75.93% and a negative net margin of 35.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The company also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores.

