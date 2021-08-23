GWM Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its stake in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 150,100 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Frontline were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the first quarter valued at $275,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Frontline during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Frontline by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after buying an additional 95,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Frontline by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,843 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 9,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Frontline alerts:

FRO opened at $7.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.15. Frontline Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.35.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontline had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $107.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Danske upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.18.

Frontline Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.