Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $245.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will post $245.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $244.50 million to $247.46 million. Haemonetics posted sales of $209.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $967.24 million to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAE. TheStreet lowered Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CJS Securities upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $71,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,281 shares of company stock worth $959,891. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Haemonetics by 24.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,979,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $398,462,000 after buying an additional 1,181,697 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics by 619.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,098,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,220,000 after buying an additional 946,106 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics by 32.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,760,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $249,142,000 after buying an additional 922,824 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the first quarter valued at $94,581,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at $41,583,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,706. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.36. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $142.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.58.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

