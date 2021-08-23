Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Stake Cut by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wexford Capital LP lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 1,213.4% in the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 40,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 37,082 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 298,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,121,000 after acquiring an additional 92,266 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 755,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,860,000 after acquiring an additional 96,006 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 1st quarter worth about $615,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 570.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 50,829 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

HAE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. CJS Securities raised Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $71,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,281 shares of company stock valued at $959,891. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $59.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $142.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.