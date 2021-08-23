Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Buys 6,361 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KR. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.83. 125,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,150,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $47.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

KR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.44.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.