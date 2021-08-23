Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $22.62 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 1.9% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $22,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 27.7% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 75,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,381 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 48.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $333.78. The company had a trading volume of 47,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a one year low of $210.42 and a one year high of $333.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $309.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.57.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.