Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $4.73 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $194.22. 39,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,470,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.58. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.63 and a twelve month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

