Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $18,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 362.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on HUBB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HUBB traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $202.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,177. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $131.09 and a twelve month high of $208.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.