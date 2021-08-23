Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,666 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the period. Advance Auto Parts comprises about 1.7% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Advance Auto Parts worth $19,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAP. Argus raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.25.

In other news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $208.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,346. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.46. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.46 and a 52 week high of $217.69.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

