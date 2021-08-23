Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires New Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,903,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,538,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 1.42% of DigitalBridge Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth approximately $2,181,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,511,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,463,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DBRG shares. Raymond James started coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

DBRG stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.77. The stock had a trading volume of 16,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693,041. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.90.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. Research analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.