Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $75.21 Million Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 1.19% of LHC Group worth $75,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $177.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,579. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.07. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.01 and a 12 month high of $236.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.41.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LHCG shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays downgraded LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.14.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

