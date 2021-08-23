Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 12.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 718,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,653 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $68,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.28. The stock had a trading volume of 271,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,145,990. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.15.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. Analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATVI. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.45.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

