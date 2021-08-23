Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stock Position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,041,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 240,120 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 2.18% of JinkoSolar worth $58,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,484,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their price objective on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

JinkoSolar stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.45. 39,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,598. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.00. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. JinkoSolar’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the design, development, production and marketing of photovoltaic products, and solar system integration services. It focuses on vertically integrated solar power products manufacturing business from silicon ingots, wafers, and cells to solar modules. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

