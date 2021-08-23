Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 673 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 612,760 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in NIKE were worth $94,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 128.4% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 60.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Argus upped their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $2,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $170.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,371,819. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.90 and a 1 year high of $174.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $268.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.43.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.