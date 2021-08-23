HAPI Achieves Market Capitalization of $19.08 Million (HAPI)

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One HAPI coin can now be purchased for about $55.93 or 0.00112882 BTC on exchanges. HAPI has a market cap of $19.08 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HAPI has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00057676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00014995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00050453 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.53 or 0.00812382 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002057 BTC.

About HAPI

HAPI (HAPI) is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 361,929 coins and its circulating supply is 341,170 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

