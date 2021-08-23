Harrington Investments INC Boosts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 2.2% of Harrington Investments INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 165,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $948,750.00. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $641,920.00. Insiders have sold a total of 433,436 shares of company stock valued at $31,598,713 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,980,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,584,604. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $33.79 and a 12-month high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

