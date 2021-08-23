Harrington Investments INC Has $955,000 Stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Harrington Investments INC grew its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 422.5% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 2.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HMC traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.11. The company had a trading volume of 624,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,497. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.13.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $32.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $97.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

