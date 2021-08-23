Harrington Investments INC Increases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,070 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 1.4% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,127,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,281,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $370,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,324 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $330,344,000 after acquiring an additional 892,082 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $781,305,000 after acquiring an additional 755,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,731,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.12. 7,075,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,961,006. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $54.87 and a one year high of $91.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.36.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, boosted their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

