HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP)

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NXTP stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. NextPlay Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $4.99.
