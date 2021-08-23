HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP)

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NXTP stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. NextPlay Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $4.99.

About NextPlay Technologies

Monaker Group, Inc is a technology-driven travel company, which is focused on delivering innovation to alternative lodging rentals. It offers products and services related to its online marketplace of travel and related logistics including destination tours / activities, accommodation rental listings, hotel listings, air and car rental.

