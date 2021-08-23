Head-To-Head Analysis: MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) vs. Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET)

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) and Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

MedAvail has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Covetrus has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MedAvail and Covetrus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MedAvail $13.97 million 6.94 -$26.81 million ($3.80) -0.78 Covetrus $4.34 billion 0.69 -$19.00 million $0.59 36.85

Covetrus has higher revenue and earnings than MedAvail. MedAvail is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Covetrus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.3% of MedAvail shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of Covetrus shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of MedAvail shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Covetrus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MedAvail and Covetrus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MedAvail 0 1 1 0 2.50 Covetrus 0 1 4 0 2.80

MedAvail presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 372.97%. Covetrus has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.19%. Given MedAvail’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MedAvail is more favorable than Covetrus.

Profitability

This table compares MedAvail and Covetrus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MedAvail -259.56% -77.27% -62.84% Covetrus -1.90% 1.05% 0.45%

Summary

Covetrus beats MedAvail on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes. The company was founded on April 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc. engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets. The company was founded by Benjamin J. Shaw in 2014 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

