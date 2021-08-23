Head-To-Head Comparison: Cotinga Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:COTQF) & Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:COTQF) and Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 43.04, indicating that its share price is 4,204% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Catalyst Biosciences has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cotinga Pharmaceuticals and Catalyst Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cotinga Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$2.05 million N/A N/A Catalyst Biosciences $20.95 million 5.88 -$56.24 million ($2.93) -1.34

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Catalyst Biosciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cotinga Pharmaceuticals and Catalyst Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cotinga Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Catalyst Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00

Catalyst Biosciences has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 332.57%. Given Catalyst Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Catalyst Biosciences is more favorable than Cotinga Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Cotinga Pharmaceuticals and Catalyst Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cotinga Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Catalyst Biosciences -1,399.58% -86.04% -72.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.6% of Catalyst Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Catalyst Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Cotinga Pharmaceuticals

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. It offers COTI-2 and COTI-219 pipelines. The COTI-2 pipeline targets gynecologic cancers and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. The COTI-219 pipeline focuses on the treatment of lung, colorectal, pancreatic and thyroid cancers. The company was founded on October 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company engineer proteases to develop improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement and coagulation cascades. Its protease engineering platform has generated two late-stage clinical programs, including marzeptacog alfa (MarzAA), a subcutaneously administered engineered coagulation; and Factor VIIa (FVIIa) for the treatment of episodic bleeding in subjects with rare bleeding disorders. The company's pipeline also includes a preclinical program partnered with Biogen International GmbH for dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); factor I protease for SQ prophylaxis in patients with complement factor I deficiency and C4b-degraders designed to target disorders of the classical complement pathway, as well as other complement programs. The company also develops CB 4332 intended for lifelong prophylactic SQ administration in individuals with CFI deficiency; and CB 2782-PEG, a C3 degrader product candidate in preclinical development for the treatment of dry AMD. It has a strategic research collaboration with Mosaic Biosciences, Inc. to develop intravitreal anti-complement factor 3 products for the treatment of dry AMD and other retinal diseases; and license and collaboration agreement with Biogen International GmbH for the development and commercialization of pegylated CB 2782 (anti-C3 protease) to treat geographic atrophy associated dry AMD. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

