Head to Head Review: BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) & Employers (NYSE:EIG)

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) and Employers (NYSE:EIG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

BlackRock TCP Capital has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Employers has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BlackRock TCP Capital and Employers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock TCP Capital 109.65% 9.84% 4.33% Employers 20.42% 6.99% 2.14%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.4% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of Employers shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Employers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BlackRock TCP Capital and Employers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock TCP Capital 0 1 3 0 2.75 Employers 0 0 1 0 3.00

BlackRock TCP Capital presently has a consensus price target of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 1.21%. Employers has a consensus price target of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.08%. Given Employers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Employers is more favorable than BlackRock TCP Capital.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BlackRock TCP Capital and Employers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock TCP Capital $172.10 million 4.73 $71.37 million $1.43 9.85 Employers $711.40 million 1.64 $119.80 million $3.10 13.27

Employers has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock TCP Capital. BlackRock TCP Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Employers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

BlackRock TCP Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Employers pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. BlackRock TCP Capital pays out 83.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Employers pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Employers has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Employers beats BlackRock TCP Capital on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection. We invest primarily in debt of private, middle-market companies with enterprise values typically between $100 million and $1.5 billion, including complex situations requiring specialized industry knowledge. While we invest primarily in senior debt instruments, we have the flexibility to provide financing solutions at any level of the capital structure. With our rigorous approach to due diligence, active investment monitoring and long-term perspective, we are an ideal partner for companies and sponsors seeking a stable source of capital.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business. It offers insurance focuses on select small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company was founded in April 2005 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

