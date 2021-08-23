Head-To-Head Survey: Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) & Owlet (NYSE:OWLT)

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) and Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.0% of Rockwell Automation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of Owlet shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Rockwell Automation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Rockwell Automation and Owlet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockwell Automation 22.82% 53.06% 13.01% Owlet N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rockwell Automation and Owlet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockwell Automation 1 8 4 0 2.23 Owlet 0 1 1 0 2.50

Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus target price of $279.64, suggesting a potential downside of 11.24%. Owlet has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 29.53%. Given Owlet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Owlet is more favorable than Rockwell Automation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rockwell Automation and Owlet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockwell Automation $6.33 billion 5.77 $1.02 billion $7.68 41.02 Owlet N/A N/A -$8.25 million N/A N/A

Rockwell Automation has higher revenue and earnings than Owlet.

Summary

Rockwell Automation beats Owlet on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc. engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise. The Control Products and Solutions segment combines a portfolio of intelligent motor control and industrial control products, application expertise, and project management capabilities. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Owlet Company Profile

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc.

