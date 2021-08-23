HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

HHR stock opened at $50.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.40. HeadHunter Group has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $55.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.63.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.84 by $0.55. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 113.81%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.12%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,139,000 after purchasing an additional 252,646 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 559.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,449 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 146,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 552,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,727,000 after purchasing an additional 85,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

