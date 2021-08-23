HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) has been given a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HLE. Nord/LB set a €60.92 ($71.67) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €57.00 ($67.05).

Shares of HLE stock opened at €60.96 ($71.72) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €59.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.16. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €35.36 ($41.60) and a one year high of €68.72 ($80.85). The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

