HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HelloFresh stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.51. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,930. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.05. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of $42.60 and a 52-week high of $113.32.

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.