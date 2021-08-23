Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Brokerages predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) will post $1.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.54 billion and the highest is $1.58 billion. Herbalife Nutrition posted sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full-year sales of $6.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $6.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Herbalife Nutrition.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HLF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NYSE:HLF traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.65. 38,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.98. Herbalife Nutrition has a twelve month low of $43.01 and a twelve month high of $59.00.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,625 shares of company stock valued at $415,666 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Herbalife Nutrition (HLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.