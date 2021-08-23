HEROcoin (PLAY) Price Hits $0.0142

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HEROcoin has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and $57,781.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00057747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00015131 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00050956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.52 or 0.00818689 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002065 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

PLAY is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

