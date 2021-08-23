Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock Position Lifted by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,062,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,566,600,000 after purchasing an additional 223,811 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,955,000 after buying an additional 442,441 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 7.6% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,045,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,545,000 after buying an additional 215,605 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,918,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,696,000 after buying an additional 144,478 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 48.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,855,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,028,000 after buying an additional 609,375 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.47. 1,243,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,195,567. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.81 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.60.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. cut their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

