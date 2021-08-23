Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $59.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) to announce $59.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.90 million to $61.00 million. Horizon Bancorp reported sales of $60.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full-year sales of $234.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $230.70 million to $240.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $242.20 million, with estimates ranging from $236.30 million to $251.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 32.13%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HBNC. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 162,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. 51.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HBNC traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $18.07. 1,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.28. Horizon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.99%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

