Horrell Capital Management Inc. Has $472,000 Stock Holdings in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. cut its position in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in USA Truck were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in USA Truck during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in USA Truck by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 169,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in USA Truck by 4,111.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 189,107 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in USA Truck by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in USA Truck by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 151,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 62,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USA Truck stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.68. 94,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,820. USA Truck, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.19.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. USA Truck had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 19.81%. On average, research analysts predict that USA Truck, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

