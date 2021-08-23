Horrell Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.82 Million in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth $2,876,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Brinker International by 132.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Brinker International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Brinker International by 33.6% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Brinker International by 48.3% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 9,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brinker International stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,634. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.79. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.90 and a 12 month high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 3.94%. Brinker International’s revenue was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

EAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.61.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

