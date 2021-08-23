Horrell Capital Management Inc. Sells 21,200 Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 10.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 161,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in SecureWorks by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SCWX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SecureWorks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of SecureWorks stock traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $19.02. The company had a trading volume of 57,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -73.15 and a beta of 1.14. SecureWorks Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.54.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.10 million. SecureWorks had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

