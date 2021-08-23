Horrell Capital Management Inc. Sells 30 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,659,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,429 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $629,391,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,012 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at about $220,348,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,553.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,304,000 after acquiring an additional 778,100 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $5.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $373.23. 33,523,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,870,395. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $260.11 and a twelve month high of $373.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $359.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

