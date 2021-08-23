Hosking Partners LLP Buys Shares of 106,232 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Hosking Partners LLP bought a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 106,232 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,127,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,671 shares of company stock valued at $40,557,435 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $128.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $117.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.01. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.59.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.