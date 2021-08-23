Hosking Partners LLP Has $2.79 Million Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 489,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,790,000 after purchasing an additional 18,474 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 80,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $48.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 1.25. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $31.64 and a 12-month high of $49.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%.

Several analysts recently commented on LSXMA shares. Citigroup upped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

