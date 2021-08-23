Hosking Partners LLP Has $7.39 Million Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.07% of Lear worth $7,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Lear by 12.2% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the first quarter worth approximately $2,954,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lear by 19.2% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Lear by 67.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Lear by 209.5% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LEA opened at $155.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $103.35 and a 52-week high of $204.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.76%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Lear from $203.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lear from $217.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.71.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

