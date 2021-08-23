Hosking Partners LLP Trims Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hosking Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,616 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 49,799 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 23,682.4% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118,912 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,242,000 after buying an additional 118,412 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 7,868 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.19.

COP opened at $54.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.80. The company has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

