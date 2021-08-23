Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III’s (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on August 23rd

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III’s (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, August 23rd. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III had issued 52,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 24th. The total size of the offering was $525,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of HIIIU opened at $9.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIIIU. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 146,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Taal Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

