Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $204.75 Million

Brokerages forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) will post $204.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $215.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $194.30 million. Hudson Pacific Properties reported sales of $196.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full-year sales of $832.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $775.20 million to $864.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $888.72 million, with estimates ranging from $808.00 million to $937.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hudson Pacific Properties.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%.

HPP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.28.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.10. The stock had a trading volume of 18,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,174. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.54. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -644.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,774,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,777,000 after acquiring an additional 71,553 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,371,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,361,000 after acquiring an additional 471,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,826,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,903,000 after acquiring an additional 216,003 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,623,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,631,000 after purchasing an additional 575,422 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $103,015,000. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.