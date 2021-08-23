Hummingbird Resources’ (HUM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 24 ($0.31) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Friday.

Get Hummingbird Resources alerts:

LON:HUM opened at GBX 19 ($0.25) on Friday. Hummingbird Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 18.60 ($0.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 42 ($0.55). The firm has a market cap of £74.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 19.96.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.