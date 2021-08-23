Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,911 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,964,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318,577 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,442,000 after buying an additional 35,731,508 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,502,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,258,000 after buying an additional 343,353 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,157,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,441,000 after buying an additional 105,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,715,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,728,000 after buying an additional 3,859,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.03.

HBAN opened at $14.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.25. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,576 shares of company stock worth $1,399,197. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

